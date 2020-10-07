BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

BRK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKK)

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

