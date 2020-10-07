Greka Drilling (LON:GDL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Greka Drilling Ltd (LON:GDL)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,928,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 426,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Greka Drilling Company Profile (LON:GDL)

Greka Drilling Limited, an investment holding company, provides drilling services for coal bed methane companies in China and India. It operates a drilling fleet, which includes purpose-built, hydraulic, and top-drive rigs for the application of drilling services within the unconventional gas industry; and offers completion and directional drilling, as well as geological and geophysical services.

