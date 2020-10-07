ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 3.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.73. 224,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 282,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

