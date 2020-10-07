Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

