Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.28). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.50 ($9.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cpl Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 683.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 637.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

