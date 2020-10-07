ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 10.3%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

