ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 10.3%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

