Tasty plc (TAST.L) (LON:TAST) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Tasty plc (TAST.L) (LON:TAST) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 242,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 166,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $2.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.24.

Tasty plc (TAST.L) Company Profile (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc operates restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of March 17, 2020, the company operated 56 restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t brand names. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty plc (TAST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty plc (TAST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.