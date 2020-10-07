TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Up 0.4%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01). Approximately 69,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 70,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($12.96).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 968.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 829.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,856 ($5,038.55).

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

