Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Trading Down 1.7%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 409 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36). Approximately 5,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.45).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 421.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

In related news, insider Anne Gilding acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £13,320 ($17,404.94).

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

