Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of BK stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 144.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 472,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

