Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $97.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.08 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCU. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $605.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.