FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a report released on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ESTE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87,509 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

