SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

ZBH opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

