Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Buy

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.