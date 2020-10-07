Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $16.18 on Monday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.