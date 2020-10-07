Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $435.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $452.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,294 shares of company stock worth $37,014,193. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.