Acadia Realty Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

