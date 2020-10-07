Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Hold

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCFS. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE FCFS opened at $59.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after acquiring an additional 416,974 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,022,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

