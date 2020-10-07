Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Buy

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $37.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

