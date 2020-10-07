Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. Eisai has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

