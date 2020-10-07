Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Enova International has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The company has a market cap of $524.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 55.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

