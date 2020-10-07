Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWH. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,393.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

