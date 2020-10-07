Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

