Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.47 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

