Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $250.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mcdonald’s traded as high as $226.97 and last traded at $226.71, with a volume of 7510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.07.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,443,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,183,000 after acquiring an additional 144,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

