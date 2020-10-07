Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $480.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded as high as $454.82 and last traded at $446.59, with a volume of 4193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $450.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

