Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 17.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded down 17.4% during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.33. 29,163,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 5,382,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

