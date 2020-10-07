Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Trading Up 5.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s share price was up 5.9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 302,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 363,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 557,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 397,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 241,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 175,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 139,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 86,844 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

