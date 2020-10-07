Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $330.00. The company traded as high as $280.55 and last traded at $280.30, with a volume of 998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.51.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.29.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

