InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 8191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,640 shares of company stock worth $5,890,411. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 135,318 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

