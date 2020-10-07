Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quanterix traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 2018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $45,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,216 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

