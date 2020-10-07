Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Elastic traded as high as $118.39 and last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 5005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.52.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,742 shares of company stock worth $111,977,289. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.