Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Elastic traded as high as $118.39 and last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 5005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.52.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.
In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,116,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,742 shares of company stock worth $111,977,289. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.97.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)
Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.
