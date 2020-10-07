Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $107.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $99.57 and last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 2811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.20.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after buying an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

