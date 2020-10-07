Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RI opened at €135.15 ($159.00) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

