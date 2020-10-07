Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$68.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.55.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$55.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2069638 EPS for the current year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

