Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) is one of 269 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Condor Hospitality Trust to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust $61.05 million -$5.05 million 2.40 Condor Hospitality Trust Competitors $837.93 million $162.35 million 12.98

Condor Hospitality Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Condor Hospitality Trust. Condor Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Condor Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Condor Hospitality Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust -27.70% -15.55% -4.95% Condor Hospitality Trust Competitors -2.69% 2.71% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Condor Hospitality Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Condor Hospitality Trust Competitors 4115 13574 12564 412 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Condor Hospitality Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Condor Hospitality Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Condor Hospitality Trust peers beat Condor Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

