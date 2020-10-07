Analyzing HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Invent Ventures (NYSE:IDEA)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HP has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 10.39, suggesting that its stock price is 939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HP and Invent Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $58.76 billion 0.44 $3.15 billion $2.24 8.46 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 4.51% -237.44% 9.91% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HP and Invent Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 3 11 5 0 2.11 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP currently has a consensus price target of $19.21, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given HP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Summary

HP beats Invent Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

