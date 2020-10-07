Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) vs. Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Critical Review

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appian and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $260.35 million 18.82 -$50.71 million ($0.77) -91.10 Iclick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 2.04 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -41.88

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iclick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -16.47% -21.85% -12.27% Iclick Interactive Asia Group -5.36% -2.23% -0.98%

Risk & Volatility

Appian has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Appian and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 5 2 0 2.13 Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $45.88, suggesting a potential downside of 34.60%. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Appian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iclick Interactive Asia Group beats Appian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

