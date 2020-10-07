Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) & Flexible Solutions International (OTCMKTS:FSI) Critical Survey

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Bioscience has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pure Bioscience and Flexible Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pure Bioscience and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Bioscience -59.68% -129.24% -82.07% Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Bioscience and Flexible Solutions International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Bioscience $1.91 million 74.31 -$6.55 million N/A N/A Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 0.93 $1.91 million $0.16 13.00

Flexible Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Bioscience.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats Pure Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. Its SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products comprising Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation used as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

