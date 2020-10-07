Head-To-Head Contrast: Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) & Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK)

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) and Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hamilton Beach Brands and Mohawk Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Mohawk Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Mohawk Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands $612.84 million 0.44 -$13.51 million $1.83 10.67 Mohawk Group $114.45 million 1.27 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -2.55

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Mohawk Group. Mohawk Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Beach Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Beach Brands has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mohawk Group has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Mohawk Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands 4.47% 55.16% 10.14% Mohawk Group -29.87% -471.33% -65.39%

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats Mohawk Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands. The company also offers counter top appliances and kitchen tools under the Wolf Gourmet brand; garment-care line products under CHI brand name; and game and garden food processing equipment, such as meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand, as well as several private-label brand names. It sells its products through a network of mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, national department stores, variety and drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets. In addition, the company operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 189 Kitchen Collection stores. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

