Contrasting Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.52% 12.30% 4.02% Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80%

49.6% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for StoneCo and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 2 7 0 2.60 Proofpoint 0 2 14 1 2.94

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $45.90, indicating a potential downside of 16.94%. Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $144.31, indicating a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Proofpoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 24.48 $203.54 million $0.70 78.94 Proofpoint $888.19 million 6.78 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -145.17

StoneCo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats Proofpoint on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

