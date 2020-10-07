Head to Head Comparison: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) and ACMAT (NYSE:ACMTA)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MGIC Investment and ACMAT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 1 7 0 2.88 ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than ACMAT.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 42.08% 11.87% 8.08% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGIC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGIC Investment and ACMAT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 2.77 $673.76 million $1.84 5.40 ACMAT $2.75 million 11.38 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Volatility & Risk

MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.