National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) versus American Outdoor Brands (NYSE:AOUT) Head to Head Contrast

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Presto Industries $308.51 million 1.88 $42.22 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A National Presto Industries 15.04% 13.46% 11.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats American Outdoor Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

