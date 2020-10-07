Critical Survey: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) & MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE)

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MobileSmith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MobileSmith and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68%

Risk and Volatility

MobileSmith has a beta of -4.93, meaning that its share price is 593% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MobileSmith and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MobileSmith and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 131.93 -$12.19 million N/A N/A FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.32 $164.62 million $3.89 15.24

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than MobileSmith.

Summary

FirstCash beats MobileSmith on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

