Head to Head Survey: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) & Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($9.89) -3.39 Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A -$44.49 million ($2.49) -0.92

RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mereo BioPharma Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.60%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A -96.05% -44.94% Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Mereo BioPharma Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475 for the treatment of a range of tumors; and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. The company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible and hematopoietic progenitor kinase for the treatment of cancer. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also develops OMP-305B83 and OMP-313M32, which are anti-cancer therapeutic candidates in clinical development stage. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

