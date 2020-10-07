Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.05.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $74,528.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,853 shares of company stock worth $19,574,291. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 30.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Slack by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.