Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Macerich by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Macerich by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Macerich by 95.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

