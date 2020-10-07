Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 134.64%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

