Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBPH opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

