Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 299.75 ($3.92).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

AML stock opened at GBX 51.95 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.06. The stock has a market cap of $918.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.14 ($2.67).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

